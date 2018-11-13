Summer concert series kicks off in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Backyard Concert Series kicks off Saturday evening at the Jefferson Landing Historic site.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources spokesman Brian Quinn said the first concert will feature a number of talented Missouri musicians.

"We have master fiddler John Williams and master guitarist Kenny Applebee and their apprentices, so anyone who wants to come down are going to hear some great bluegrass and folk music," he said.

Quinn said it's about more than music.

"It's just a great opportunity for people to come out and learn a little bit more about Missouri's cultural history, which is long and rich and people should know about it," Quinn said.

Randy Dinwiddie works at the Laughing Class comedy club. He said residents should come out and enjoy the city's green spaces.

"I think it's very important to be able to take in nature for stress relief purposes and it's nice to see our city is doing the steps it takes to make these stress breaks, as I call them," Dinwiddie said.

He said events such as the Backyard Concerts are a great time for people to spend time together.

"There's all different types of culture and there's different types of these meetings where people can gather and express themselves with others that are like them. Music is a way to the soul and everyone should be able to have that opportunity."

An joint effort between the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the Missouri Folk Arts Program and the Missouri State Museum, the concert will start at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the Lohman Building.

Quinn advises those planning to attend to dress for the muggy weather and wear plenty of bug spray.