Summer events left with question marks on how to proceed

COLUMBIA - Summer 2020 remains a question mark due to COVID-19, especially for those hosting large community events.

The Show-Me State Games is just one example of that.

"We're living in a time where things are very fluid," Show-Me State Games Executive Director Dave Fox said. "There's a lot of uncertainty."

The Show-Me State Games would normally host various sporting events in June and July, but those have been pushed back.

“We have postponed our events in June, moved them back into the summer, as well as into the Fall,” Fox said. “The health and wellbeing of our spectators, athletes, fans, staff, hundreds of volunteers, is of utmost importance to us."

He said the Show-Me State Games also depend on other organizations and facilities, so it’s not solely his decision.

“We use so many different facilities throughout the city of Columbia and having access to those facilities is really going to impact whether the games end or what the games look like in July,” he said.

Other events, such as Art in the Park, have decided to cancel altogether.

“People in town rely on it and count on it to be the fun thing that kicks off summer,” Columbia Art League Executive Director Kelsey Hammond said. “There’s so much planning that goes into it. We weren’t sure that we’d be able to get the volunteers – if the volunteers would feel safe.”

Now, she said, accepted artists will be featured on the Art in the Park website and its social media accounts.

“Hopefully people will still get a bit of that Art in the Park feeling,” Hammond said.

She said Art in the Park is a major fundraiser for the Columbia Art League.

“Cancelling art in the Art in the Park really takes a hit to our budget,” Hammond said.