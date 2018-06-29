Summer Exposes Children to More Toxins, Chemicals

6 years 4 weeks 1 day ago Wednesday, May 30 2012 May 30, 2012 Wednesday, May 30, 2012 1:10:00 PM CDT May 30, 2012 in News
By: Molly Balkenbush
loading

COLUMBIA - To keep newly-opened pools clean and newly-sprouted plants green, homeowners will have to bust out chemicals that have been hiding in the shed all year. Extra chemicals and toxins around the home mean keeping a special eye on one group of people: children.

The Missouri Poison Center gets around 50 more phone calls a day during the summer season compared to the rest of the year. 

Julie Weber, director at the center, said there are precautions parents can take to avoid summer poison accidents.

"We really like to strongly, strongly suggest to get products up and locked away," Weber said. "You want them out of the sight of children."

One local mother had a scare when her daughter got a hold of some medicine left out on the counter.

"I looked over and she had some red-like paint stuff on her mouth and her fingers. I was like, 'What do you have?' and then started taking out Advil from her mouth," Jessica Geta-Buessler said.

Weber said one common mistakes parents make when taking summer trips is throwing medicines into a bag and then placing the bag in the back seat of the vehicle near children. She said it is important to keep bags with medicine up front or away from children.

Another summertime hazard is the oil used to put in tiki torches, known as a "lookalike" poison. The liquid is in a plastic bottle and is the same color as apple juice.

Here is a list of other poison lookalikes to keep an eye out for.

Windshield-wiper fiuid, mouthwash and rinse agent for dishwashers look similar to blue sports drinks.Windshield-wiper fluid, mouthwash and rinse agent for dishwashers look similar to blue sports drinks.

Laxatives and mini chocolate bars.

Glitter glue and denture adhesives can look similar to toothpaste.

Mouthwash and household cleaner also look similar to apple juice.

Gummy vitamins and gummy bears are nearly identical in appearance.

 

Ibuprofen tablets, iron supplement tablets and aspirin tablets look similar to candy-coated chocolates.

Candy can be mistaken for mice pellets and chewable cold medicine. 

Calcium supplement chewable tablets and candy also look similar in the eyes of children. 

Tips to help you look out for look-alikes by the Missouri Poison Center:

1. Remind children that vitamins are a form of medicine and should only be taken when given by an adult. Never make a game of taking medicine.

2. Do not store medicine and other household products in the same areas where food is stored. Store them out of reach, preferably in a locked cabinet.

3. Do not take medicine in front of your children.

4. Keep all products and medicines in their original containers. Weber said this is important because if a child does accidentally swallow medicine, a parent will be able to tell the poison control center what it was and possibly the ingredients in it.

5. Be aware that children learn to associate colors with flavors (yellow is lemon, red is cherry, etc.) but this can be dangerous.

6. Some windshield cleaner fluids look like blue sports drinks, but they are extremely hazardous. Swallowing even just one mouthful can cause blindness.

7. Keep a close eye on products when you are using them. Seventy-five percent of poison exposures happen while a product is in use. If you have to move away to answer the phone or the doorbell, take the child with you.

 

Images from cardinalglennon.com.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
1am 81°
2am 80°
3am 79°
4am 78°