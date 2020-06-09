Summer food service program provides free meals for kids

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is helping provide families free meals for children 18 and under.

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is helping provide families free meals for children 18 and under.

Those meals are completely free and there is no need to register for the Summer Food Service Program during COVID-19 this summer.

Participants must be 18 years old or younger and their family’s income must be less than or equal to 185 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

“The goal for this program is to ensure that children are able get the food that they need when school is not in session, so a lot of the kids are used to receiving meals through their school for lunch and breakfast and even supper,” Tanya Harvey, the health program coordinator for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said. “when school is out for the summer or out for emergencies such as COVID-19 then we step in and provide those meals for those kids.”

Those who are over the age of 18 who have been determined by a state education agency to have a disability and participate in a school-based program for the disabled may qualify as well.

The program helps provide breakfast, lunch and snacks to children during the summer months and during public emergencies when they do not have access to free or reduced lunch.

“So far I’ve been here a couple weeks and I really enjoy seeing the kids come through and I hope that we get more kids as they find out about it,” Jaclyn Colbis, the Douglass Park Site Supervisor for Summer Food Service Program said.

Families have access to an online map that displays where each free meal location is which is available through the DHSS website. You can also text “Summer Meals:” to 97779 to find the location closest to you.

These free meal locations can usually be found at schools, churches, YMCA facilities, boys and girls clubs, parks, swimming pools and other places in which children gather during the summer.

The summer food service program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.