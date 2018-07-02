Summer Home Burglaries Not Huge Threat for Columbia

COLUMBIA - The FBI reports that over the summer months, home burglaries are far more common. However, in Columbia, with three college campuses and multiple other schools, home burglaries are more typical over breaks.

Officer Latisha Stroer with the Columbia Police Department said although there still are home invasions over the summer, they are far more likely over a break when everyone knows houses are left empty. She said over the summer, theft from vehicles is much more common because people think it's okay to leave the windows down because of the warmer weather.

Stroer said if you do leave for vacation, make sure to have a neighbor or friend look after the house. She said if people in the neighborhood see something suspicious, they should call the police rather than taking the situation into their own hands.