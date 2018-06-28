Summer Long Marathon Aims to Get Kids Active

COLUMBIA - Almost three hundred kids and their parents showed up at Stephens Lake Park Thursday evening to kick off the Kids on Track promotion.

Begun by Boone Hospital Center in 2005, the event aims to get kids active and commit to run a full marathon over the course of the summer.

On Thursday, kids knocked out their first 1.2 miles by walking, running, biking, even scootering, around the lake twice.

Some of the kids participating are doing it simply because they enjoy running. But if that's not enough, there is an added bonus.

"Along the way, they can go to various sponsors that are sponsoring the run and get a special prize," Boone Hospital's Jeff Zimmerman said.

Kids on Track complemented the hospital's annual Lee Pfefer Memorial 5K which also took place in the park.

The event will culminate August 9 at Stephens Lake Park where the kids will finish the last 1.2 miles.