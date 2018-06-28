Summer Send-Off

And how did they spend their first day of the summer? Back in school of course for the Jefferson City "Summer Send-Off" fair today as a way for kids to find different organizations and clubs to join so they can spend that free time in their summer void.

The Jefferson City Police Department created the event as a way to give the kids something fun and interesting to do over the summer and did not disappoint with more than 20 organizations showing up to recruit kids. From martial arts to 4-H and church groups there was a wide range for kids to chose from.

"It's a great event." stated Jason Heriford, founder of the American Martial Arts Academy, "I think it's really going to be a good thing for the community to know more about opportunities for the summer for their kids and keep their kids out of trouble."

"You should join our school because it'll teach you to do cool sword tricks," claimed a very energetic Kenny Bowman, a student at the Academy.

All the organizations had tables set up for the kids and their parents to stop by and visit, and the 4-H club took it even a little farther and gave the kids something I doubt they will forget anytime soon: rabbits. For only $10 kids and there parents could pick up one of the rabbits that have been bred by the club and were very happy with the results.

"I've talked to a lot of people. I wasn't keeping count but it was a great turnout. It was a great event and it was fun," said Ryan Loe, another one Heriford's students.

When asked if he would come back next year Heriford didn't even hesitate to say "Oh you bet."