Summerfest Brings Business to Downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - Ninth Street filled with people Wednesday night as the Carolina Chocolate Drops performed as a part of Summerfest.

Summerfest is the Blue Note's summer concert series which features performers once a month. The concert is completely free to the public and is held outside of the Blue Note between Walnut and Broadway.

Other bands featured include Hatrick and Big Smith.

"The impact on business downtown so far has been pretty positive," said Bluenote owner Richard King. "When you get a three to four thousand coming downtown on a Wednesday night, they are going to wander in to your bar or restaurant, or maybe even your store."

The Blue Note is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and has added a few extra concerts this fall.