Summers Gets 20 Years for Mosely Murder

JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge sentenced Khiry Summers with 20 years in prison Wednesday on counts of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

A jury found 21-year-old Summers guilty on July 9.

Summers was the last defendant in the case to face a sentencing for the murder of Mosely.

Judge Joyce sentenced Summers with 20 years for second-degree murder, 20 years for first-degree robbery and 3 years for armed criminal action. He will serve that time concurrently.



Prosecutors said Summers was masked and armed when he, Brandon Chase and Tracy Session came to Keith Mosely's Jefferson City apartment in the Buena Vista complex to rob him during a drug deal in April 2012.



The defense argued that Summers fired three warning shots but left the scene before Session fired the fatal shot at Mosely.

Prosecutors said that the three shots Summers fired triggered Session to come in and shoot Mosely.

Many members of Summers' family were at the sentencing, including his 4 year old daughter and 1 year old son. Both Summers' mother and older brother were called upon to speak. Both asked for a lesser sentence.

The defense recommended 10 years for the first two counts and 3 years for the second to be served concurrently. The prosecution asked for 25 years for each count. The judge settled at 20 years in prison.

Jessica Holmes, the mother of Summers' children, did not feel the sentence was fair.

"Khiry was a very loving person, he was a very good father figure to our children and he hasn't even gotten to meet his youngest son yet. So, no I do not believe that was fair," Holmes said.

The prosecution said it was satisfied the most blameworthy people were held accountable.

Session pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges. The judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison.



Chase was found guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and robbery. He will serve a 13-year prison sentence.