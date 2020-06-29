Summersville Mayor Dies in Early Morning Crash
SUMMERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - The mayor of a small town in the Missouri Ozarks has died in a crash on a rural highway.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Leroy Wells was killed shortly after 5 a.m. Monday when the logging truck he was driving ran off the road and overturned. The crash happened on in Shannon County, about two miles north of Birch Tree.
KOLR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/MvR67G ) Wells was the mayor of Summersville, a town of about 550 people on the Texas-Shannon county border. Summersville officials say Wells had been mayor for about 18 months.
Bradford Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements. KOLR says Wells leaves his wife, three sons and a granddaughter.
