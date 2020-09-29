Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,392 new cases in Missouri

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.



Previous coverage:

Updates for Sunday, September 27 will become available below:

4:00p.m.: 40 new cases in Boone County

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 40 new cases of the virus in the county Sunday.

355 of the reported cases are active with 13 people currently hospitalized.

The department said Friday it would not be publishing a positivity rate this week, citing issues with the electronic transmission of negative test results to DHSS. All positive tests have been reported to DHSS.

2:00p.m.: 1,392 new cases statewide

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,392 new cases for the state on Sunday afternoon, bringing the state total to 123,496 cases.

DHSS also reported a 11.8 percent 7-day positivity rate with no new deaths added in the past 24 hours.