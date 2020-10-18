Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 48 new cases among Columbia Public Schools

6:15 p.m.: 48 new cases among Columbia Public Schools

According to the Columbia Public Schools 14-day rate per 10,000 people, there are 48 new cases among Columbia Public Schools, with a rate of 40.0.

These numbers include only cases identified in areas served by Columbia Public Schools and will be different from the Boone County calculated rates.

According to the policy that CPS set, if the rate were less than 10 cases per 10,000 residents, CPS would continue in-person learning all five days each week. If the rate were between 10 to 50, then CPS would have a hybrid of in-person classes for two days and virtual learning for three days each week.

4:30 p.m.: Boone County records 51 new cases

Boone County recorded 51 new cases Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to 415. The overall number of cases in Boone County since the start of the pandemic is 5,573.

The county reports 17 current hospitalizations and 14 total deaths. According to the New York Times, the 14-day rolling average in Boone County is 49.5 cases per day. The data is two days behind.

10 a.m.: Missouri reports 2,387 new cases in the last 24 hours

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior services added 2,387 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 154,928.

The state also reported 121 new deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 is now 2,580. KOMU has reached out to DHSS to ensure that the numbers are not backlogged.