Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: 54 new cases in Boone Co.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.



Previous coverage:

Updates for Sunday, September 13 will become available below:

4:25p.m.: 54 new cases in Boone County

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human services reported 54 new cases for the county on Sunday.

The number of active cases has gone down to 756 from 841 cases reported Saturday.

3:35p.m.: 4 new confirmed cases in Howard County

Howard County Public Health Department reported 4 new cases of the virus yesterday. 2 people remain hospitalized and 11 have remained off the active list. There are currently 58 active cases with 168 recovered and 1 death.

1:45 p.m.: 1,613 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 1,613 new COVID-19 cases for Sunday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 102,747.

One new death from COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours.

The state's seven-day positivity rate decreased to 11.6% on Sunday from 12% on Saturday.