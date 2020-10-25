As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Sunday, Oct. 25 will become available below:
4:30 p.m.: Boone County adds 43 new cases
Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health and Human Services added 43 new COVID-19 cases to their dashboard on Sunday.
There are currently a total of 389 active cases in Boone County.
Shown below is the 14 day rolling-case average data from The New York Times, which is on a two day delay.
3 p.m.: Boone County courthouse reverts to phase one
The Boone County Courthouse is reverting to phase one of COVID-19 protocols after positive tests in employees, according to an email from the Boone County Courthouse Sunday afternoon.
According to the email, one employee at the Boone County Courthouse and one employee at the Callaway County Courthouse recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The Supreme Court ruled on Aug. 1 that any court with a bailiff, employee or other personnel who tests positive must revert back to phase one.
Phase one for courts includes:
- Limit of 10 or less people "whenever possible" in courtrooms
- More than 10 people if needed with masks required
- Jury trials will still happening
- Remaining in phase one for at least 14 days
- The Boone County Courthouse will be "utilizing available technology when possible to limit in-person courtroom appearances"
2:30 p.m.: Student, staff member test positive at Boonville elementary school
One student and one staff member at David Barton Elementary School in Boonville recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter to parents on Friday.
According to the letter, the Boonville R-1 School District and the Cooper County Health Department did contact tracing and notified students and staff who are considered close contacts.
The letter to parents had tips for limiting the spread of COVID-19, such as washing hands, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and staying home when sick. According to the letter, all staff and students are required to wear a mask.
11:30 a.m.: Missouri adds free COVID-19 testing sites across the state
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Sunday more COVID-19 testing sites will be available for Missouri residents. Testing is free at these sites across the state:
- Monday, October 26 - Columbia: Memorial Baptist Church, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 27 - Branson: Cox Health, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Thursday, October 29 - Cape Girardeau: Cox Health, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Thursday, October 29 & Friday, October 30 - Jackson County, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Starting this week, additional FREE COVID-19 Testing sites are being added around the state. And these sites will be available at the same time on the same day of the week each week!Register at: https://t.co/7yrPTrT3gp And testing in St. Louis City's will start next week. pic.twitter.com/fKwYAgRHzT— Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) October 25, 2020
Testing is free for Missouri residents but registration is required.
9:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,043 new COVID-19 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 2,043 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 169,495.
The state also added four new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 2,805.
In the last seven days, there have been 11,102 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. The single day average for the number of cases is 1,586.