Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County five-day average climbs to 93.4

1 day 18 hours 23 minutes ago Sunday, August 30 2020 Aug 30, 2020 Sunday, August 30, 2020 3:09:00 PM CDT August 30, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 News Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Sunday, August 30 will become available below:

4:40p.m.: 85 new cases in Boone County 

Columbia Health Department reported 85 new cases of COVID in Boone County today. 59 of the cases are in the 18-22 year old age group. 937 are currently quarantined and there are 659 active cases. 

4:00p.m.: Chariton County reports one new case

2:00p.m.: 1,465 new cases in Missouri 

The Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,465 new cases statewide on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in Missouri to 83,655. 

The DHSS reported 12 new deaths from Saturday. There are now 1,508 total deaths in the state. 

2:00p.m.: Four new cases in Howard County

Howard County Public Health Department reported four new cases of COVID on Sunday afternoon. Three people remain hospitalized and two have been taken off the active list. There are 55 active cases, 81 recovered cases and 136 combined cases. 

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. 

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.



