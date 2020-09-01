Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County five-day average climbs to 93.4

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Sunday, August 30 will become available below:

4:40p.m.: 85 new cases in Boone County

Columbia Health Department reported 85 new cases of COVID in Boone County today. 59 of the cases are in the 18-22 year old age group. 937 are currently quarantined and there are 659 active cases.

4:00p.m.: Chariton County reports one new case

2:00p.m.: 1,465 new cases in Missouri

The Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,465 new cases statewide on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in Missouri to 83,655.

The DHSS reported 12 new deaths from Saturday. There are now 1,508 total deaths in the state.

COVID-19 update for August 30:

- 83,655 cumulative cases

- 1,508 total deaths

- 1,465 new cases, 12 new deaths (past 24 hours)

- 12.5%: 7 day positivity rate



To learn more about Missouri’s COVID-19 response and statistics, visit https://t.co/V6es2EUkO0.#COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong pic.twitter.com/xznXOsCzsD — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) August 30, 2020

2:00p.m.: Four new cases in Howard County

Howard County Public Health Department reported four new cases of COVID on Sunday afternoon. Three people remain hospitalized and two have been taken off the active list. There are 55 active cases, 81 recovered cases and 136 combined cases.

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard



As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily.

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.





