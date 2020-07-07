Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reaches new high of active cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Sunday, July 5 will be posted below:
5 p.m.: 166 active cases in Boone County
On Sunday, the Boone County Department of Public Health reported the highest number of active cases of COVID-19 since reporting began.
From July 4 to July 5, 38 new cases were reported. The number of active cases stands at 166.
