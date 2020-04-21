Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Callaway County reports 20 total positive COVID-19 cases

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Sunday, April 19 will become available below:

8:50 p.m. | Callaway County reports 20 total positive COVID-19 cases



The Callaway County Health Department reported Sunday one more positive COVID-19 case.

The Department said in a news release that the patient was in close contact with an earlier patient who tested positive, and now is in isolation.

The county's total positive case number is 20. At this time, 15 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the county and one patient has died. There are currently four active cases.

8:22 p.m. | Saline County reports 67 total positive COVID-19 cases



On Facebook, the Saline County Health Department reported three more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed positive case number to 67.

In Saline County, eight COVID-19 patients have recovered.

8:00 p.m. | Cole County reports two more positive COVID-19 cases



Cole County reported on Sunday two more positive cases of COVID-19.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cole County is 45. At this time, 33 of those patients have recovered and one has died. There are 11 active cases in the county.

2:30 p.m. | DHSS reports 5,667 cases in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Sunday afternoon that there are now 5,667 cases of COVID-19 in the state. According to the report, there have been 176 total deaths due to the virus.

10:20 a.m.: Nursing schools cut length of program for retired nurses

Saint Louis University and SSM Health Systems are working together to offer an expedited back to work program for retired nurses to care for COVID-19 patients. Here's the story.