Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County confirms another active case

6:00 p.m. | Moniteau County confirms 41 cases.

Moniteau County Health Center confirms 41 cases through a Facebook post on Sunday evening. The post shares there are 12 probable cases, and four recoveries.

5:00 p.m. | Saline County confirms 127 active cases.

The Saline County Health Department confirmed there are currently 127 active cases of COVID-19 on their Facebook, Sunday afternoon. Saline County has had a total of 167 positive cases, with 40 recoveries, and five hospitalized.

2:50 p.m. | Cole County confirms another active case.

On Sunday afternoon, Cole County confirmed another active case of COVID-19. The county now has eight active cases, and 41 recoveries.

2:00 p.m. | No changes in Boone County.

There are five active COVID-19 cases in Boone County, according to the city of Columbia website. There's a total of 92 cases, with 86 recovered, and one death.

April, 25, 2020 | St. Louis City surpasses 1,000 cases.

Over 1,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 47 confirmed deaths in the city.