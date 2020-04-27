Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County confirms another active case
KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.
Previous coverage:
Live updates for Sunday, April 26 will become available below:
6:00 p.m. | Moniteau County confirms 41 cases.
Moniteau County Health Center confirms 41 cases through a Facebook post on Sunday evening. The post shares there are 12 probable cases, and four recoveries.
5:00 p.m. | Saline County confirms 127 active cases.
The Saline County Health Department confirmed there are currently 127 active cases of COVID-19 on their Facebook, Sunday afternoon. Saline County has had a total of 167 positive cases, with 40 recoveries, and five hospitalized.
2:50 p.m. | Cole County confirms another active case.
On Sunday afternoon, Cole County confirmed another active case of COVID-19. The county now has eight active cases, and 41 recoveries.
2:00 p.m. | No changes in Boone County.
There are five active COVID-19 cases in Boone County, according to the city of Columbia website. There's a total of 92 cases, with 86 recovered, and one death.
April, 25, 2020 | St. Louis City surpasses 1,000 cases.
Over 1,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 47 confirmed deaths in the city.