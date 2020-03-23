Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: The Cooper County Public Health Center says patron at the Isle of Capri Casino tests positive for COVID-19

By: Claire Colby and Trinidy Thompson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Here's a link to Saturday's coverage. 

Live updates will become available for Sunday, March 22 below:

9:45 p.m.: The Cooper County Public Health Center says patron at the Isle of Capri Casino tests positive for COVID-19

 According to the release, the Cooper County Public Health Center was notified that a patron of the Isle of Capri Casino has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual visited the gaming floor on March 17 for about two hours from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. 

The release stated that the individual resides outside of Cooper County.

The release asks that members of the public that were visiting the Casino on March 17 and employees to follow basic CDC hygiene and contact you local health care provider if you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms.

9:18 p.m.: General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital announces changes beginning March 23

 According to a release the following changes will begin Monday, March 23:

  • One visitor per patient is allowed and the visitor must be the same for the patients stay.
  • For pharmacy refills, patients must either call the refill line at 800-245-1953 or 573-596-0128, or login to TRICARE online patient Portal at http://www.tricareonline.com/tol2/prelogin/desktopindex.xhtml.
  • All patients must go through the main hospital enterance, primary care enterance or emergency room to enter the hospital.
  • Patients will be prescreened upon entering.

The main hospital and emergency room entrances are open 24/7 and the Primary Care Clinic is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

8:45 p.m.: COVID-19 confirmed cases rise to 106 in Missouri

According to the Missouri DHSS  and the Missouri Health and Senior Services websites, there are 106 confirmed cases in the state and three deaths announced in Boone, Jackson and St. Louis counties.

7:30 p.m.: St. Louis County confirms 38 more COVID-19 cases

County Exectutive Sam Page tweeted that another 38 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 55.

He also reminded community members to follow the stay at home order that begins at 12:01 a.m.

6:40 p.m.: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted 14 positive COVID-19 cases are confirmed in the city

Krewson's tweet states that 17 test results are currently pending and 82 people in the area are being monitored.

4:30 p.m.: First positive COVID-19 case in Camden County reported

The Camden County Health Department stated that the Department of Health and Senior Services notified them of a positive COVID-19 case.

1:20 p.m.: Republican Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for COVID-19

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is the first U.S. senator to test positive for COVID-19, the infection caused by the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press. 

Paul announced the news in a tweet.  He said he is asymptomatic and in quarantine, and not aware of any direct contact with an infected person. 

11:35 a.m.: Case count in MO up to 90

In Missouri, 90 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Here's the breakdown by age, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services: 

Under 20: 1

20-29: 24

30-39: 13

40-49: 9

50-59: 13

60-69: 17

70+: 13 

10:35 a.m.: Boone Hospital Center suspends visitors 

Effective Monday, BJC HealthCare and Boone Hospital Center are suspending visitation within their facilities, according to hospital spokesperson Ben Cornelius. 

Exceptions are possible in "extraordinary circumstances," with approval from the hospital leadership, he said. 

Examples could include obstetric patients, nursery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) patients, pediatric patients, patients at the end of life or patients with behavioral or developmental needs who require a caregiver for their safety. 

Children younger than age 16 will not be allowed to visit except under "extraordinary circumstances,". No visitors with signs of acute illness, recent travel or recent contact with someone who has COVID-19 will be allowed. 

10:15 a.m.: Officials at the Whiteman Air Force Base confirmed a case of COVID-19. 

The case was confirmed Saturday and involves an adult who wasn't in the military. 

There are no immediate additional restrictions in place on the base, but they may be implemented in the future, according to a news release from base officials. 

 “This first confirmed case is a stark reminder that we must take this seriously,” said Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander, in the news release.

