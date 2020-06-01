Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Fort Leonard Wood reports 70 positive cases

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

Updates for Sunday, May 31

6:00 p.m. | 13,147 confirmed positive cases in Missouri



The Missouri DHSS reports 13,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 175 new cases from yesterday's report. This is a 1.3 percent daily increase in cases in Missouri, and a 5.6 percent increase from the last seven days.

772 people have died related to the virus, according to DHSS's website, one more than Saturday.

193,380 people across the state have been tested for the virus. Meanwhile, 23,978 people have been tested for the serology, or commonly known as the antibody test.

Currently, 693 people total are hospitalized related to COVID-19, 14 more than Saturday.

5:20 p.m. | Fort Leonard Wood reports 70 positive cases

70 people housed at Fort Leonard Wood are positive for the virus.

The Army base said 500 soldiers and trainees in the 1st Battalion, 48th Infantry Regiment were tested over two days.

A news release said the entire unit tested negative when they first arrived for basic combat training. About 18 days later, one person showed symptoms and all 500 were retested.

Most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic and none have been hospitalized, the release said.

The base says they strictly enforce social distancing and the wearing of cloth face coverings to mitigate the spread of the virus while those testing positive are in isolation.

3:30 p.m. | Three new confirmed cases in Boone County

There are 36 active cases of COVID-19 in Boone County, according the city of Columbia's website. That's two fewer than Saturday.

Boone County has had a confirmed 150 total cases since testing started. 113 people have been released from home isolation.