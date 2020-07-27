Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Four new cases in Morgan County

Updates for Sunday, July 26 will become available below:

4:00p.m.: 12 new cases in Boone County

Boone County reported 1,051 total cases for the county on Sunday afternoon, 12 more than reported on Saturday.

The county's mobile COVID-19 info hub reported 186 total active cases.

3:00p.m.: Four more cases since Saturday in Morgan County

The Morgan County Health Center Facebook page reported 58 cases in the county on Sunday afternoon, four more than reported on Saturday.

Only 19 of the cases are active and there have been zero deaths related to the virus for the county, according to the post.

2:00p.m.: DHSS reports 41,927 cases in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an increase of 1,218 cases since Saturday as well as 15 more deaths attributed to COVID-19.

According to DHSS, there are 41,927 cases and 1,197 deaths related to the virus in the state as of Sunday afternoon.