Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri adds 1,768 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Sunday, Oct. 18 will become available below:

4:00 p.m.: 27 new cases in Boone County

Boone County recorded 27 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 416. The overall number of cases in Boone County since the start of the pandemic is 5,600.

The county reports there are currently 80 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized and 14 total deaths. However, only 18 of those hospitalized are Boone County residents.

9:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,768 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 1,768 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases to 156,696.

The state also reported two new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 now stands at 2,582.