Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri cases near 16,000
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community.
You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Sunday, June 14 will be posted below:
4:10 p.m. | Boone County has 1 new active case
According to the City of Columbia's website, Boone County has 39 active cases. This is up from 38 cases on Saturday.
2 p.m. | Statewide cases reach 15,983
The statewide count of COVID-19 cases jumped by 173 cases on Sunday.
No additional deaths have been reported, according to the Missouri DHSS.
