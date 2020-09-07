Sunday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri DHSS discovers 17 deaths from June-August

Updates for Sunday, September 6 will become available below:

4:45 p.m.: 67 new cases reported in Boone County

Columbia/Boone Co Public Health and Human services reported 67 new cases of the virus in Boone County. 70 percent of the cases are in the 18-22 age range with 1,073 total active cases.

3 p.m.: 3 new cases in Howard County

Howard County Public Health Department reported 3 new confirmed cases Sunday afternoon.1 person remains hospitalized and 4 have been taken off the active list.

There are a total of 71 active cases in the county with 123 recovered and 1 death.

2 p.m.: Missouri reports 1,232 new cases of COVID-19

Missouri DHSS reports 1,232 new cases from Saturday, September 5. The total number of cases in the state is 93,434.

Two new deaths are reported from the last 24 hours in the state. 19 total deaths are reported Sunday with 17 being from June through August due to a data inconsistency.

COVID-19 update for Sept 6:

- 1,232 new cases

- 13.8%: 7-day positivity rate

- 19 deaths added* (2 from past 24 hours) More info: https://t.co/qEdthpI07r



Learn more about Missouri’s COVID-19 response and statistics at https://t.co/V6es2EUkO0 #COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong pic.twitter.com/BaLWruB39f — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) September 6, 2020

1:35 p.m.: Missouri DHSS reports 17 deaths from June-August due to data inconsistency

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 17 deaths due to COVID-19 that happened between June and August. The number results from a death certificate data inconsistency.

(2/4) Through continuing efforts to ensure data transparency and quality, DHSS analysts discovered an inconsistency in death certificate diagnosis codes when compared to case information contained in DHSS disease surveillance systems. — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) September 5, 2020

The total number of deaths from the virus will reflect the 17 reported Sunday.