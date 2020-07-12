Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri has 300 new cases of COVID-19

2 p.m.: 300 new cases statewide

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 27,433 cases in Missouri Sunday afternoon.

According to the website, there are 300 new cases reported in the state from Friday's totals of 27,133 cases in the state.

There have been no additional deaths since Saturday.