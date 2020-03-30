Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri nearing 1,000 confirmed cases

COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Sunday, March 29 will become available below:

8:30 p.m.: Cole County reports 24 confirmed cases

According to the Cole County Health Department website, Cole County has 24 total COVID-19 cases and two recoveries.

5:20 p.m.: Moniteau County and DHSS numbers are different



According to a Facebook post from Moniteau County Health Center, the county still has two confirmed cases. This is different than what DHSS is reporting. DHSS's count by county reports four cases.

Moniteau County Health Center said the DHSS report is not correct.

4:30 p.m.: 54 confirmed cases in Boone County

According to the City of Columbia website, there are 54 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Boone County.

3:50 p.m.: 903 confirmed cases in Missouri

According to DHSS, there are 903 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

The DHSS is reporting 12 deaths related to the virus.

Approximately 12,385 people have been tested in Missouri, according to DHSS.

KOMU 8 is recieving additional information from local health departments. The data from the departments and DHSS doesn’t always match.

3:30 p.m.: Henry County reports a death, not confirmed the name of the person. But, MO Democrats is reporting Al Grimes, of Henry County has died from the virus

William "Al" Grimes was the chairman for the Henry County Democratic Committee. According to a statement from Missouri Democrats, Grimes died early this morning. His death was related to the COVID-19 virus.

Grimes was a Navy Veteran.

This morning we learned of the tragic passing of Al Grimes, Henry County Democratic Committee Chair. Our prayers are with Al’s family, friends, and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wYSSf87yIA — Missouri Democrats (@MoDemParty) March 29, 2020

2:25 p.m.: Henry County resident died related to COVID-19

One of Missouri's first confirmed positive cases died in the hospital, according to Henry County Health Center.

The patient was a man in his 70s, and a resident of Henry County. This is the first death related to COVID-19 in Henry County.

The man's test results were reported positive on March 13. He was hospitalized in Clinton before being transferred to a hospital in Kansas.

According to the news release, "It is possible that other circumstances caused or contributed to the deaths of (the 10 individuals who have died."

DHSS has reported 10 deaths related to COVID-19 prior to this one.

2:10 p.m.: Osage County has first confirmed positive case

According to a news release from Osage County Health Department, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 is travel related.

The individual is a woman in her 60s. She had quarantined herself after traveling outside of Missouri. Her and her other household member stayed in their house except for going to drive-thru testing.

The woman went to drive-thru testing late last week, according to the health department.

2:00 p.m.: Callaway County up to 14 confirmed cases

According to a news release, the health department received positive test results for another individual in Callaway County.

Callaway County has 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

11:39 a.m.: Maries County reports first case

11:19 a.m.: Boone County cases reach 51

The number of confirmed cases in Boone County reached 51 Sunday morning, according to the Boone County Public Health department.

Of these cases:

24 are travel related

8 resulted from close contact to a confirmed case

6 are pending investigation

13 came from community transmission

9:32 a.m.: MU Health Care CEO details COVID-19 response