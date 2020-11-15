As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Sunday, Nov. 15 will become available below:
11:15 a.m.: Missouri reports 3,729 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,729 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 239,451.
The state also reported 1 new death, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email from DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,374 since the outbreak started.
There are 2,462 total hospitalizations in the state with 41% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days there have been 26,413 positive cases of the virus. The single-day average now stands at 3,773.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 24.4% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 43.8% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days.