Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reports 846 new cases of COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Sunday, July 19 will become available below:

4:20 p.m.: Boone County reports 22 new cases of COVID-19

Of the 846 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, 22 are from Boone County, according to the health department's tracking tool for the virus.

The data can be found by clicking here.

4 p.m.: Missouri reports 846 new cases of COVID-19

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 846 new cases of COVID-19 for Sunday. This brings the state total to 33,094.

The death count has been modified to 1,129 deaths. The department previously reported the death count on Saturday as 1,130 deaths. The department cited a reporting error for the miscalculation.