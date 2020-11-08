As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Saturday, Nov. 7
- Friday, Nov. 6
- Thursday, Nov. 5
- Wednesday, Nov. 4
- Tuesday, Nov. 3
- Monday, Nov. 2
- Sunday, Nov. 1
Updates for Sunday, Nov. 8 will become available below:
9:30 a.m.: Missouri reports over 4,000 new cases in single-day increase
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 4,131 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This brings the total number of cases to 209,197.
Missouri is also reporting three new deaths from the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths in Missouri from COVID-19 is 3,153.
The state's daily average number of cases now stands at 3,015. There have been 21,107 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
Missouri's positivity rate is 36.2% and the CDC's reported positivity rate is 18.5%.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.