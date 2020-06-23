Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri surpasses 18,000 cases of COVID-19

The state of Missouri now has more than 18,000 cases of COVID-19.

Updates for Sunday, June 21 will be posted below:

4 p.m.: Boone County reports 70 active cases of COVID-19

Boone County currently has 70 active cases of COVID-19, according to the Boone County Department of Public Health. This comes at the end of the largest increase of cases seen in a week. On Saturday, the department reported 45% of the cases in the last week have been due to community transmission; indicating the virus is spreading among the community.

3 p.m.: DHSS reports 413 new cases of COVID-19, state surpasses 18,000 in total

Missouri has 18,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of Health and Senior Services. Sunday marked the largest jump in cases statewide since reporting began. The number reflects a jump of 802 cases since Friday. There have been 956 deaths from the virus in the state.