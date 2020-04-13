Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: MO deaths reach 110

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county and all closings and cancellations.

2 p.m.: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services releases Sunday case numbers

As of Sunday afternoon, Missouri has 4,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 110 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.

1 p.m.: Confirmed Boone County cases reach 79

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department has confirmed 79 cases of COVID-19. Of these, 64 people have recovered.

9 a.m.: Country under lockdown begins Easter Celebration

For the first time in history, all 50 states are under simultaneous federal disaster declarations. Here's what that means.