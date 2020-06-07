Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: MO sees near 7% increase in cases this week
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community.
You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Sunday, June 7 will be posted below:
4 p.m.: One less active case in Boone CountyThere are 42 active COVID-19 cases in Boone County, according to the City of Columbia's website. This is down from 43 active cases on Saturday.
There have been a total of 189 confirmed cases in Boone County. 145 of those people have been released from isolation.
2 p.m.: Missouri sees 6.9% increase in cases
Over the past seven days, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state has increased by 6.9% to reach a total of 14,553, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) - Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council on Sunday announced they intend to defund and dismantle the city's... More >>
in
JAMESTOWN - Prairie Home United Methodist Church reopened its doors for in-person worship services Sunday morning for the first time... More >>
in
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southeast Louisiana late Sunday afternoon. It is the second earliest landfall of... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a retired St. Louis... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of protestors marched in the Black Lives Matter protest Sunday that began at the Boone County Courthouse.... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —Former Rock Bridge High School student Janylah Thomas posted on Facebook to ask students to share the times that... More >>
in
DELLWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A police officer from a St. Louis suburb is under investigation after a video was released... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY — An attorney is defending a Missouri woman who withdrew from MU over a video in which a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police brutality protests continue in downtown Columbia on Saturday night. Over 150 protesters made their way down... More >>
in
(CNN) -- George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd , will testify before Congress on Wednesday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents marched Saturday in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The president... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Employees making over $60,000 in the MU athletics department will take a three-month pay cut beginning... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The principal of Rock Bridge High School will host a Zoom meeting Sunday to listen to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The first round of open state testing in six counties around the state has resulted in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Revenue collections in Missouri continue to drop because of the coronavirus. State Budget Director Dan... More >>
in
BRENTWOOD (KSDK-TV) — A man has been charged with driving through a crowd of peaceful protesters in suburban St. Louis... More >>
in