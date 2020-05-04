Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Mobile COVID-19 testing for Boone County residents

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

7:00 p.m.: Mobile COVID-19 testing for Boone County residents

A collaborative COVID-19 testing program between Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital (VA) and MU Health Care and Boone Hospital begins Monday. According to a release, their goal is to increase testing for individuals that currently are not able to access existing testing sites and those at higher risk. The mobile testing collaborative will conduct testing in the event of any symptom(s) of acute respiratory infection. The testing schedule goes as followed: Monday, May 4, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Centralia Town Square (275 E Singleton St, Centralia, MO 65240.)

Wednesday, May 6, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Hallsville high school (421 MO-124, Hallsville, MO 65255.)

Friday, May 8, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Ashland Baptist Church (203 E Broadway, Ashland, MO 65010.)

Monday, May 11, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Turning Point (702 Wilkes Blvd, Columbia, MO 65201.)

Wednesday, May 13, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Paquin Towers (1201 Paquin St, Columbia, MO 65201.)



5:30 p.m. Saline County confirms three additional cases

Saline County confirms three additional cases through a facebook post by the Saline County Health Department. There are currently 106 active cases in the county, and 96 recoveries.

2:00 p.m. Morgan County announces fifth case

The Morgan County Health Department announced a fifth case of COVID-19, via a facebook post on Sunday afternoon. There are now currently three active cases, and two recoveries.

10 a.m.: Columbia agencies, organizations share plans to reopen

As Missouri's statewide order expires, local agencies and organizations are planning a gradual reopening. Here's the whole story.