Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 100 active cases in Boone County

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Updates for Saturday, June 27 will be posted below:

7 p.m.: More than 100 active cases in Boone County

The Boone County health department reported 11 new cases on Sunday, bring the total of active cases to 101.

The current total confirmed case count stands at 353 cases for Boone County. 250 people have been released from isolation. No additional deaths have been reported.

2:30 p.m.: 314 new cases in Missouri



Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services has reported an increase of over 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Saturday afternoon.

Missouri has seen 20,575 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since reporting began, according to the DHSS.

1 new death has been reported since Saturday.