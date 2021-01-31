As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
9:30 a.m.:
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,040 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 458, 819.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,748 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
493,021 total doses administered
378,384 Missourians have received at least one dose
114,637 Missourians have received a second dose
6.2% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
1.9% of the Missouri population has received both dose
The state's website says they have been updated Sunday morning, but the vaccination numbers remain the same as Saturday.
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,908 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 7,913 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,130.