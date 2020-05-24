Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: No recycling pickup next week after waste employees exposed to COVID-19

Updates for Sunday, May 24 will be posted below:

9:30 a.m.: No recycling pickup next week after waste employees exposed to COVID-19

FROM THE COLUMBIA MISSOURIAN — The city of Columbia will not be collecting residential recycling curbside the week of May 25 after Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services confirmed Saturday that several employees and temporary staffers had been exposed to COVID-19.

Those exposed will be placed in isolation, according to a Saturday evening news release from the city. The number of people affected is "sufficient enough to prevent the utility from collecting both trash and recycling from residential curbside customers," according to the city.

As a result, only normal trash will be collected for the following week. Bulky items such as furniture and appliances will not be picked up.

Further pause of recycling pickup after May 30 is possible, and the city will issue updates throughout the coming week, according to the city.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, all trash collection dates will be delayed one day.

Residents can drop off their recycling at any of 11 drop off locations:

Columbia College Dulany Hall (near 8th Street and Hickman Avenue)

Columbia College Wrightman Building (south end of Pannell Street)

The Armory (north parking lot at 7th Street and Park Avenue)

10th Street and Cherry Street (south side of the Cherry Street Parking Structure)

Home Depot (3215 Clark Lane)

Moser’s on Keene (900 North Keene Street)

Moser’s Supermarket (705 West Business Loop 70)

3601 South Providence Road (outer road north of Nifong)

State Farm Parkway (on Nifong just east of Grindstone)

University of Missouri (Bluford Hall on Kentucky Avenue)

University of Missouri (Shurz Hall on Ashland Road east of College Avenue)