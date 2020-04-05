Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Maries Co. Health Dept. warns of potential grocery store exposure

3:55 p.m.: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus

Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital for tests on Sunday afternoon.

The UK Prime Minister was diagnosed with the coronavirus more than a week ago, and still showcases symptoms.

He will still remain in charge of the government, as Johnson's office calls this a "precautionary step."

1:10 p.m.: Maries County Health Department warns of potential grocery store exposure

On Friday, someone who went on to test positive for COVID-19 shopped at the Red Barn I-44 Surplus Discount Grocery store between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

People who were at the grocery store during that time window are "at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms," the Phelps/Maries County health department said.

In Case You Missed It: Gov. Parson calls on retired medical staff, others to help fight virus

The state is asking health care students, retired health care workers or those whose professional registration recently expired to apply online for the team.

Individuals are needed with background in medicine, nursing, allied health, dentistry, biomedicine, laboratory science, logistics and communications.

Medical personnel from the team have already deployed to Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton and Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.

9:15 a.m.: Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday without the public

Pope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday Mass without the public, since the traditional ceremony in St. Peter's Square was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's the full story.