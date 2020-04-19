Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Saline County reports 67 total positive COVID-19 cases

10 hours 25 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 10:23:00 AM CDT April 19, 2020 in Continuous News
By: Claire Colby, Avery Everett and Jack Knowlton, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Sunday, April 19 will become available below:

8:22 p.m. | Saline County reports 67 total positive COVID-19 cases

On Facebook, the Saline County Health Department reported three more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed positive case number to 67.

In Saline County, eight COVID-19 patients have recovered.

8:00 p.m. | Cole County reports two more positive COVID-19 cases

Cole County reported on Sunday two more positive cases of COVID-19.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cole County is 45. At this time, 33 of those patients have recovered and one has died. There are 11 active cases in the county.

2:30 p.m. | DHSS reports 5,667 cases in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Sunday afternoon that there are now 5,667 cases of COVID-19 in the state. According to the report, there have been 176 total deaths due to the virus.

10:20 a.m.: Nursing schools cut length of program for retired nurses 

Saint Louis University and SSM Health Systems are working together to offer an expedited back to work program for retired nurses to care for COVID-19 patients. Here's the story. 

More News

Lawsuit: Let Missourians vote absentee during virus crisis
Lawsuit: Let Missourians vote absentee during virus crisis
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by civil rights groups seeks to allow all Missourians to vote absentee... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 6:49:00 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

Missouri to see protests against statewide shutdown this week
Missouri to see protests against statewide shutdown this week
COLUMBIA - Missouri will start to see its' first protests against statewide shutdown orders this week. It's part of a... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 6:18:00 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

13 killed in Canada shooting rampage, deadliest in 30 years
13 killed in Canada shooting rampage, deadliest in 30 years
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say 13 people are dead plus the suspect after a shooting rampage across the province... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 5:36:00 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

CPS teachers adopt pass/fail system, leaving little room for student interaction
CPS teachers adopt pass/fail system, leaving little room for student interaction
COLUMBIA — Columbia Public Schools switched to an online, pass/fail grading scale in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on April... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 3:40:00 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

At home workouts: household items you can use
At home workouts: household items you can use
COLUMBIA – People have been forced to get creative with workouts because COVID-19 has closed gyms across the nation. ... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 3:34:00 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

Missing person support group raises money for Mengqi Ji search
Missing person support group raises money for Mengqi Ji search
COLUMBIA— A campaign organized by the Missing Person Support Center (MPSC) has raised more than $17,000 in just over a... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 12:08:00 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

Local Columbia teacher collects donated books for students
Local Columbia teacher collects donated books for students
COLUMBIA — Some Columbia elementary schoolers could be getting free books next week. Kristen Ventrillo teaches third grade at... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 11:30:00 AM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

Lawsuit: Christian health care ministry was deceptive
Lawsuit: Christian health care ministry was deceptive
NEOSHO, Mo. — A Christian health care sharing ministry sold “inherently unfair and deceptive health plans" to Missouri residents and... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 11:11:08 AM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

Nurses' program shortened as Missouri coronavirus cases rise
Nurses' program shortened as Missouri coronavirus cases rise
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A four-state hospital system and Saint Louis University are trying to make it easier for retired... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 9:35:00 AM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

CAR Camp offers shelter for Columbia's homeless population
CAR Camp offers shelter for Columbia's homeless population
COLUMBIA — A small blue building with a parking lot was all the Trapp brothers needed for their newest... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 9:22:17 AM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

Columbia chefs to make free meals for those in need due to COVID-19
Columbia chefs to make free meals for those in need due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Local chefs are coming together to present the second Scrappy Meals. Restaurants Pasta La Fata, Ozark Biscuit Co.,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 8:05:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in Continuous News

Local Lookout: Mom-to-be has looking window baby shower
Local Lookout: Mom-to-be has looking window baby shower
MEXICO — People drove up to celebrate a unique baby shower with an expectant mother Saturday. Kali Lewis is... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 7:24:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

Columbia man arrested after gunfire exchange, suspected domestic violence
Columbia man arrested after gunfire exchange, suspected domestic violence
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested an individual after a suspected shots fired and domestic assault incident Saturday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 6:09:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

COVID-19 is history in the making, document it with Boone County History Center
COVID-19 is history in the making, document it with Boone County History Center
COLUMBIA - To record history in the making the Boone County History and Culture Center is asking you to... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 5:46:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

Wealth management team advises clients, supports local businesses
Wealth management team advises clients, supports local businesses
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Grand Glaize Wealth Management team is offering free financial advice to their clients and... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 4:41:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

A Columbia classic is back up, running after shutting down due to COVID-19
A Columbia classic is back up, running after shutting down due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA - The Heidelberg is back open for takeout and curbside pick up. Richard Walls, the owner of the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 3:13:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

CoMoHelps.org raises, distributes funds for local COVID-19 relief
CoMoHelps.org raises, distributes funds for local COVID-19 relief
COLUMBIA - Four weeks ago, CoMoHelps.org launched as a resource hub for giving and seeking aid during the pandemic.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 1:38:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News
