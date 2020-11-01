As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Sunday, Nov. 1 will become available below:
4:45p.m.: Saline County Health Department to be temporarily closed next week
Saline County Health Department announced its temporarily closure from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 in a press release due to a positive COVID-19 test result and close contact with someone with the virus.
According to the press release, all appointments will be rescheduled to a later date and the health of the patients was not compromised due to the exposure. The Health Department will begin contact tracing with the help of the state.
4:30p.m.: Boone County reports 56 new cases
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported 56 new COVID-19 cases in their information hub. According to the information hub, there are currently 530 active cases in Boone County.
10 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,349 new COVID-19 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 2,349 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 185,535.
The state also added two new deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 is now 3,026.
In the last seven days, there have been 14,400 cases of COVID-19. The single day average for Missouri is 2,057.