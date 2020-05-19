Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Sunday DHSS updated numbers
Previous coverage:
Updates for Sunday, May 17 will be posted below:
8:25 p.m.: Sunday DHSS updated numbers
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released current number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths from COVID-19 and total number of people tested.
- 10,789 confirmed cases
- 594 deaths
- Approximately 146,255 patients tested
3:30 p.m.: Boone County announces four new cases
Boone County announced four additional active cases on their website. There are now a total of 104 cases in Boone County, while 8 cases are currently active. There has been one death reported.
Saturday, May 16: Saline County reports three additional cases
The Saline County health department reported three new cases on their facebook yesterday evening. The county now has a total of 251 cases, and there are currently 57 active cases. There have been two deaths in the county from the virus.