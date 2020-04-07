Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: UK Prime Minister hospitalized with virus

2 days 8 hours 39 minutes ago Sunday, April 05 2020 Apr 5, 2020 Sunday, April 05, 2020 9:26:00 AM CDT April 05, 2020 in News
By: Claire Colby, Katie Athey and Trinidy Thompson, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live Updates for Sunday, April 5 will become available below:

3:55 p.m.: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus 

Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital for tests on Sunday afternoon.

The UK Prime Minister was diagnosed with the coronavirus more than a week ago, and still showcases symptoms. 

He will still remain in charge of the government, as Johnson's office calls this a "precautionary step." 

2:00 p.m.: Confirmed case count continues to increase

According to the DHSS, there are 2,367 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.

Two more people have died related to the virus. The DHSS reports 34 deaths.

1:10 p.m.: Maries County Health Department warns of potential grocery store exposure

On Friday, someone who went on to test positive for COVID-19 shopped at the Red Barn I-44 Surplus Discount Grocery store between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. 

People who were at the grocery store during that time window are "at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms," the Phelps/Maries County health department said. 

In Case You Missed It: Gov. Parson calls on retired medical staff, others to help fight virus 

The state is asking health care students, retired health care workers or those whose professional registration recently expired to apply online for the team.

Individuals are needed with background in medicine, nursing, allied health, dentistry, biomedicine, laboratory science, logistics and communications.

Medical personnel from the team have already deployed to Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton and Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. 

Here's the full story. 

9:15 a.m.: Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday without the public 

Pope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday Mass without the public, since the traditional ceremony in St. Peter's Square was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's the full story

More News

Grid
List

Mid-Missouri nonprofits adjust to coronavirus-related needs
Mid-Missouri nonprofits adjust to coronavirus-related needs
COLUMBIA - If you ask Andrew Grabau, the nonprofit sector was built to help out in times of need. ... More >>
35 minutes ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Mizzou Athletics facing a new virtual reality
Mizzou Athletics facing a new virtual reality
COLUMBIA - People around the country are facing new realities and, in some cases, a new virtual reality. Since... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 3:57:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Boone County Sheriff investigating a death after finding body in creek
Boone County Sheriff investigating a death after finding body in creek
COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies say they are investigating a death after a man's body was found in Perche Creek,... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 3:49:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Residential structure fire in Columbia causes $10,000 in damage
Residential structure fire in Columbia causes $10,000 in damage
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 903 Jefferson Street at 12:43 p.m.... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 2:51:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

State lawmakers return to the capitol amid new COVID-19 measures
State lawmakers return to the capitol amid new COVID-19 measures
JEFFERSON CITY- The state senate was back in session on Tuesday morning to consider bills covering the governor’s request for... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 1:07:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Man charged with abandoning corpse in Callaway County
Man charged with abandoning corpse in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Prosecutors filed charges in late March against a man suspected of abandoning a corpse in Callaway County... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 1:02:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Palen Music Center takes music lessons online
Palen Music Center takes music lessons online
COLUMBIA - Palen Music Center was one of many businesses impacted two weeks ago by Columbia’s stay-at-home order. After the... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 12:47:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Virus crisis cuts off billions sent to poor around the world
Virus crisis cuts off billions sent to poor around the world
MIAMI (AP) — Until a month ago, Diana Leticia Hernández sold face cream door to door in Miami. Her husband... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 12:24:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Free Wi-Fi hotspots set up in Callaway County for people working from home
Free Wi-Fi hotspots set up in Callaway County for people working from home
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Working from home might cause stress if you don't have access to Wi-Fi. But early this month,... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 12:17:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 3,000 cases in Missouri
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 3,000 cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 9:18:00 AM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Missouri bus driver dies from COVID-19, school district suspends meal delivery
Missouri bus driver dies from COVID-19, school district suspends meal delivery
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (CNN) - The Ferguson-Florissant school district in Missouri has suspended the home delivery of meals to students... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 7:52:00 AM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Auto insurance companies return $800 million in premiums
Auto insurance companies return $800 million in premiums
Two insurers -- Allstate and American Family Insurance -- announced Monday they will give back about $800 million to their... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 11:49:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Stress eating and healthy grocery shopping tips
COVID-19 Town Hall: Stress eating and healthy grocery shopping tips
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with registered dietitian Jennifer Tveitnes Monday about how to handle stress eating and keep eating... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 9:37:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Officials: Emerald ash borer spreads to 78 Missouri counties
Officials: Emerald ash borer spreads to 78 Missouri counties
COLUMBIA— An invasive beetle that’s deadly to ash trees has now spread to 78 counties in Missouri, state conservation officials... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 8:34:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Dept. of Agriculture, State Milk Board ask grocery stores to stop milk limits
Dept. of Agriculture, State Milk Board ask grocery stores to stop milk limits
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Agriculture and the State Milk Board wrote an open letter Monday asking grocery stores... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 8:25:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Four arrested after BB gun incident
Four arrested after BB gun incident
COLUMBIA — Columbia police arrested four suspects after reports of property damage and injuries resulting from BB gun shots. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 5:34:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Non-essential businesses can be open, "but must comply with state guidelines"
Non-essential businesses can be open, "but must comply with state guidelines"
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson answered citizens questions about the "Stay Home Missouri" order, specifically why non-essential businesses can remain... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 80°
7pm 78°
8pm 75°
9pm 70°