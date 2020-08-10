Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: UPDATED: Boone County reports 10 new cases

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

5:00 p.m.: Boone County reports 10 new cases

10 new cases were reported in Boone County, bringing the total of active cases in the county to 240.

The day before, 53 new cases were reported.

An earlier version of this article reported 27 new cases in Boone County, which was incorrect. The correct number of new cases for Aug. 9 is 10 new cases. The county reported 27 new cases on Friday, Aug. 7.

5:15 p.m.: State health department unavailable to provide weekend updates due to technical issue

According to a Facebook post from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, they have been unable to provide data for over the weekend due to a migration issue between database.

The post said the department launched a new disease surveillance tool on Friday.