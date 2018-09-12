Sunday marks 20 years since disappearance of Columbia girl

COLUMBIA - Twenty years ago Sunday, a Columbia girl disappeared on her walk to school.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released this age-progressed photo of Kristina Bishop. KOMU 8 News reached out to NCMEC for information about her case, but a representative had not returned messages Sunday afternoon.

The Charley Project is an online database of cold cases involving missing people. Site administrator Meaghan Good said she gathered information about Bishop's disappearance from publicly available sources. Good reported Kristina left her Columbia home for school on October 19, 1994. Good said a witness saw Kristina speaking with a man before she got in his car.

When Bishop disappeared at age 13 she was 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighed 105 pounds. Anyone with information about Kristina Bishop can call the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874 -7652.