Sunday Sports Highlights

BOONE COUNTY - Candidates for Missouri State House of Representatives seats in mid-Missouri made a final push for votes on... More >>
COLUMBIA – In the U.S. Congressional District 4 race, incumbent Vicky Hartzler takes on newcomer Renee Hoagenson. The two are... More >>
COLUMBIA - As Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, make their final appeal... More >>
ROCHEPORT- A military truck flipped on I-70 Westbound near mile marker 117 at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The military... More >>
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A leading grocer in the St. Louis area is expanding its partnership with a San Francisco... More >>
COLUMBIA - In the final days before Election Day, the race between incumbent Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill and Republican challenger,... More >>
(CNN) -- Despite the ongoing opioid crisis plaguing the nation, the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a... More >>
COLUMBIA - The fifth annual Magic Tree lighting ceremony took place downtown Saturday. People gathered around for a countdown... More >>
LACLEDE COUNTY - A Camdenton teen was killed when her truck overturned near Lebanon on Thursday night. According to... More >>
COLUMBIA - Police were searching for the driver who fled the scene of a crash near downtown Saturday night, officers... More >>
COLUMBIA - Jefferson Middle School hosted a First Lego League robotics tournament early Saturday afternoon. There were 19 teams... More >>
COLUMBIA – Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Attorney General Josh Hawley, both held campaign events on Saturday... More >>
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill has approvingly evoked former President Ronald Reagan. She said she would back President... More >>
COLUMBIA - Missourians will choose a state auditor in the Nov. 6 elections. The five candidates include incumbent Democrat Nicole... More >>
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Several law enforcement organizations arrested three people Friday in a multi-county drug bust, a news release said.... More >>
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Soldier's Memorial in downtown St. Louis is open as of this weekend after a $30... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Environmental Education Association hosted MO Green Schools and Environmental Education Conference on Friday and Saturday to... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican leaders are calling for a federal investigation into political mailings that slam Attorney General... More >>
