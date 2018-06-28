Sundvold, others honored by Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA - Fifteen individuals were honored by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in Columbia today.

The headliner of the event was honoring Jon Sundvold as a Missouri Sports Legend.

Sundvold was already a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, and will join legends such as Whitey Herzog, George Brett and his former coach Norm Stewart with this new honor.

Sundvold played for the Mizzou basketball team from 1979-1983, winning four consecutive Big Eight Championships and finishing as the third-leading scorer in program history. Sundvold was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in the first round of the 1983 NBA draft and went on to play nine years in the league. Sundvold led the league in 3-point field goal percentage in 1989, shooting 52 percent from beyond the arc.

Sunvold said it was an odd fit to be mentioned in the same breath as Herzog, Brett and his former coach.

"I grew up in this state, Blue Springs, and played basketball here (at Mizzou)," Sundvold said. "I'm already in the Hall of Fame, but to go and be mentioned with the guys going in now is a great feeling. The names you mentioned that are legends, I was a kid, I was a fan at one point and I looked up to all those guys and know most of them, I've been acquaintances with most of them for a number of years, so It's a great honor."

Among the newest inductees were:

former Mizzou/NFL defensive lineman Jerome Sally,

former MU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione,

former Mizzou basketball star Al Eberhard,

Mizzou team physician Dr. Pat Smith,

former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder and Mizzou halfback Charlie James,

Rock Bridge High School tennis coach Ben Loeb,

former Rock Bridge High School football coach and athletic director John Henage,

former Mizzou golf coach Richard Poe,

Mizzou cheerleading coach Suzy Thompson and

Mizzou super fan Alvin "Squeaky" Marquart.

The honor was personal for many of the inductees, such as Jerome Sally. Sally played for Mizzou from 1978-1981 and helped the team to four consecutive bowl games. Sally went on to win the 1986 Super Bowl as a member of Bill Parcells' New York Giants. Sally currently serves as Assistant Principal for Hickman High School in Columbia.

"When I left home at the age of 18 I came here and created a new home for myself," Sally said. "And, it has to be the best place in the world, otherwise I wouldn't be here. So while I made progress, I am still remembered for my contributions as a tiger."

Former MU and current University of Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione was another honoree. Castiglione served as MU athletic director from 1994-1998. Castiglione is most known for his work in upgrading sports facilities, fund-raising and balancing the budget.

Castiglione expressed gratitude to those who helped him during his time in Missouri.

"It's the best possible way that I could ever say thank you to all the people that were part of me standing right here today," Castiglione said. "It is not about me whatsoever. It's really about the belief that they all had in me at various points in my career."