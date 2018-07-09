Sunken Barge Forces River Closure

ST. LOUIS - A breakaway barge sunk this morning in St. Louis, forcing closure of the Mississippi River for a six mile stretch. The barge was one of 15 that broke loose from the tow boat of John M. Rivers, owned by Ingram Barge Company of Nashville. Other than the one that sank, the other barges have all been secured. The Coast Guard says the accident happened near the McKinley Bridge. The barge, loaded with corn, sank after striking the bridge. The bridge was not damaged. This is the third time in the past few weeks that a sunken barge has forced closure of the river.