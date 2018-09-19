Sunrise Beach fire chief steps down; says district "under attack"

SUNRISE BEACH - Fire Chief Dennis Reilly announced his resignation due to harassment from a board member.

Reilly said in a press release that Bob Hemen, a board member, has "a personal agenda to create disruption in our organization and is antagonistic against our employees".

Bob Hemen, the board treasurer, was censured by the board two months ago and both him and Reilly have been at odds preceding Hemen's April election, according to KY3. The Springfield station reported Hemen also abstained from every vote during Monday's meeting and objected to the board president who asked for a motion to form a joint committee to find the next chief.

Reilly said his family and duties have been effected from the sacrifices made due to the harassment, and that he has no regrets of his decision.

Reilly plans to end his duty on Oct. 10 and take vacation time until the end of October. After he is no longer an employee he will draw pension from the State of Missouri Local Government Employee's Retirement System, according to the press release.