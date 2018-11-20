Sunrise Beach Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking

MILLER COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man is behind bars after authorities arrested him for drug trafficking and possession of stolen property.

According to Miller County Sheriff William Abbott, Missouri State Highway Patrol stopped and searched a vehicle early Friday morning. The Miller County K-9 unit was alerted due to a presence of a narcotic odor. During the search of the vehicle, large amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, paraphernalia and guns. The driver of the vehicle, Eric Roland, of Sunrise Beach, was arrested for first degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of stolen property.

Roland is currently being held on a $300,000 cash bond.