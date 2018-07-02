Sunrise Beach Man Dies After Car Overturns

CAMDEN COUNTY - Johnny McAbee, 47, of Sunrise Beach died Saturday after his car flipped on Sunlight Drive. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, McAbee was backing out on Sunlight Drive when his vehicle struck two tree stumps, overturned and came to rest on its top just after 9 p.m.

The highway patrol said a medical investigator pronounced McAbee dead at the scene of the crash, and he was not wearing a seatbelt.