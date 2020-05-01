Sunrise Beach to reopen the fire protection district in phases

SUNRISE BEACH - The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District is working on reopening the district.

The reopening will occur in two phases, according to a news release.

Phase one will start May 4, and will include the reopening of the business office to the public. Board meetings will start being held again and will observe any social distancing orders in place at the time, according to the release.

"Our meeting rooms for events and public meeting hosting will remain closed," the release said.

In addition, fire stations will remain closed to all non-essential workers and to the public.

Phase two will occur when officials have determined the concern for a virus resurgence spike is minimal. When that happens, the district will reopen headquarters, meeting rooms and firehouses to the public.

Social distancing recommendations will continue to be followed as needed.